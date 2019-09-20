News

Report: Southampton carefully monitoring situation regarding young star who…

Report: Southampton take keen interest in Premier League winner…

“He could even go back” – Pundit tips ex-Saint…

Hasenhuttl makes 5 changes, Long starts: Predicted Saints XI…

Ralph Hasenhuttl drops potential bombshell regarding unsettled Saint that…

Ralph Hasenhuttl expresses major concern as summer transfer window…

Saints Match Zone

3 Shots, 1 Key Pass But Only 26 Touches…

“The Only Way” – Hasenhuttl Wants More After Improved…

1 Shot, 3 Tackles – Southampton Substitute Takes MotM…

1 Shot, 3 Tackles & 3rd Most Touches Sees…

“Amazing Fight” – Hasenhuttl Proud Of Southampton’s Efforts Despite…

2 Shots, 35 Touches & 2 Tackles Sees Often…

Saints Blogs

Opinion: 3 points against PL rivals takes Saints one…

Continuing season-changing form is more important for Saints than…

Saints are showing their quality after result at ground…

Saints chief who ‘isn’t scared’ is kidding himself if…

Better than the champions: Southampton must keep incredible run…

‘Motivational’ mindset from Saints shows their rapid progression under…

Word On The Tweet

“Knew he would come good”, “On fire” – Many…

“Huge if true”, “Nice to see” – Reports regarding…

“Best news on here” – Many Saints fans delighted…

“Sign on the dotted line”, “Amazing” – Many Saints…

“So frustrating”, “Terrible” – Many Saints fans fume at…

“Keys to the city”, “Best player in the world”…